Two men killed, third wounded in Omaha shooting on Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (Nov. 28, 2021 – AP) – Two men were killed and a third man was critically injured Saturday in an Omaha shooting.
The gunshots were reported near 34th and Jackson streets around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said 21-year-old William Harnage and 18-year-old Jang Puol were found dead in front of a residence.
The wounded man, 21-year-old Trevel Caldwell, was rushed to an Omaha hospital in critical condition, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Omaha Police Lt. Allen Straub said investigators believe the victims were targeted in the shooting. All three victims are from Omaha.
Officers were still at the scene of the shooting Sunday morning.