Two Men Jailed Following Central Lincoln Narcotics Bust

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Two men are in jail, after a search warrant served Monday afternoon in a central Lincoln neighborhood uncovered drugs and cash.

Police were called around 3:30pm Monday to the 2400 block of Lynn Street, where an officer saw Blake Jones, 40, show up in a vehicle and left a short time later. A traffic stop was made and a probable cause search found 114.7 grams of marijuana and $1,264 in cash. Officers then served the warrant at a home and found just over three grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Quincy Jones was arrested for possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of money while in violation of 28-416, and Driving During Revocation. Blake Jones was cited and lodged for possession of controlled substance.