Two Men From PA In Jail In Nebraska For Drugs, Weapons Charges
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two men from Pennsylvania after finding drugs and over $32,000 in cash during a traffic stop, just before 8pm Friday along Interstate 80 near the Lancaster/Seward County line.
Chief Deputy Ben Houchin on Monday said the car, with New Jersey license plates, was driven by Daniel Dahl with Ethan Harris as the passenger. During the traffic stop, LSO said deputies developed probable cause to search the car after noticing a pill bottle. Deputies found a bottle of amphetamine pills, neither Dahl or Harris had a prescription for, as well as a vape pen that tested positive for marijuana.
Houchin said during the stop Harris was making motions down between the seat and deputies found a bag containing a 9mm handgun. Harris was not giving his correct name to deputies and they eventually learned Harris had felony warrants in Pennsylvania for money laundering, narcotics and transporting criminal property.
While deputies were searching they found more than $32,000 in the men’s pockets, as well as a backpack, and said there was evidence of drug dealing. Dahl and Harris were arrested. Investigators said Dahl is from Levittown, Pennsylvania and Harris is from Hungtinton Valley, Pennsylvania.
Houchin said while in transport to jail, Harris told deputies that he had a pill bottle hidden in his underwear. Deputies said they found a bottle with 16 Xanax pills. Harris is facing aiding and abetting charges, possession of money violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of drug statutes.
Dahl is facing aiding and abetting charges, possession of money violation, and violation of drug statutes.