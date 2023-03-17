Two Men Found Dead In Garage of SW Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 17)–An investigation is underway into the deaths of two men found inside a garage of a southwest Lincoln home on Friday.

Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 700 block of Old Cheney Road about a medical emergency, after a 35-year-old man found his two roommates unresponsive. Four more residents of the same home were taken to a Lincoln hospital as a precaution for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police say in a news release to KFOR News that once emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man deceased in the garage. No names have been released due to pending notification of relatives. Crime scene investigators were also at the scene, working to find out the circumstances involved in this incident.

Anyone that has information on this case can call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.