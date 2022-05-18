Two Men Caught With Stolen Catalytic Converters Close To a Dairy Farm
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 18)–Two Lincoln men are in jail, after deputies on Tuesday afternoon found four stolen catalytic converters near a dairy farm in the area of SW 56th and West Pioneers.
Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says a suspicious vehicle was seen by a neighbor and it had the two suspects, 30-year-old Chase Larsen and 27-year-old Dakota Wagner, inside. It pulled forward several yards and got high-centered. Both Larsen and Wagner took off on foot and a chase that lasted 20 minutes in an open area.
Both men were soon captured and after bringing them back to the car, deputies found the four converters inside that were freshly cut. Larsen and Wagner were arrested for possession of burglar tools, possession of stolen property and cited for trespassing.
Houchin says the two men haven’t been linked up to any of the other ongoing catalytic converter theft cases in the Lincoln area, but the investigation continues.