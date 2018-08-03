Two Men Attacked With Baseball Bat Near Downtown Lincoln

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were assaulted with a baseball bat on Friday morning.

Lincoln Police said shortly before 4 a.m., a 43-year-old man reported he and his 26-year-old nephew were home in the 500 block of S 25th Street when they heard glass breaking outside.

Both went outside and saw a man with a baseball bat near a vehicle with a broken window. They confronted the man and the suspect attacked both men with the bat, LPD said.

The older victim lost consciousness and was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening head injury, and the other victim suffered a skull fracture.

Police said a witness reported a group of men were “prowling’ vehicles and attacked the victims when they were confronted. The investigation is ongoing.