Two Local Mass Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics Planned Next Week
(KFOR NEWS March 27, 2021) Two large scale Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be held next week. On Monday March 29th residents 65 and older will receive their second vaccination dose at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. And, on Thursday April 1st, residents age 65 and up along with educators will receive their second doses at the Lancaster Event Center.
Two mass vaccination clinics were held this week:
- Thursday, March 25, Pinnacle Bank Arena – more than 5,000 first doses for residents age 59 and older, educators, childcare providers, grocery, food processing and transportation workers.
- Friday, March 26, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses for residents age 70 and older and some educators.
Registration: An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.