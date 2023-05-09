Two Lincoln Woman Foil Scammer Pretending To Be Police Officer
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 9)–Two scams reported to Lincoln Police on Monday where the scammer pretends to be an LPD officer.
Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Tuesday said a 53-year-old Lincoln woman on Monday got a call on her phone with the caller ID indicating it was the LPD non-emergency number. The caller claimed the victim failed to appear in federal court and had to pay $14,000 in fines or face arrest. Payment could be made through Apple Pay or another method and the victim told the scammer she would call the police non-emergency number to verify and the caller hung up.
A similar call Monday happened to a 31-year-old woman, who was told to go to the Hy-Vee at 70th and Pioneers to pay her fines by money order, but she felt this was a scam and told the caller she would rather speak to an officer in person.
No money was lost in both cases.