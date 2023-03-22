Two Lincoln Teens Enter Guilty Pleas in 2021 Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 22)–Court records say two Lincoln teens on Tuesday pled guilty in federal court for their involvement in the August 2021 shooting outside of the Edgewood Movie Theater in southeast Lincoln.

Court documents say 18-year-olds Daniel Wal and Xavier Gary are facing charges. Wal will face a minimum of 10 years in prison for firing a gun during a drug trafficking crime. Gary, who was driving the getaway car, will face up to five years to attempted possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors describe the incident as a drug deal gone bad. Two other people involved were seriously wounded.