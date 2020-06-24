Two Juveniles Caught Following Vandalism, Larcenies At SW Lincoln Apartment Complex
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–Lincoln Police said a 12-year-old boy crashed a stolen truck into a police cruiser and ran away from the crash, while police were investigating a call of vandalism and larcenies early Wednesday morning at the Folsom Ridge Apartments in the 700 block of Folsom Lane.
According to Officer Erin Spilker, witnesses said a group of juveniles were kicking garage doors and vandalizing signs in the parking lot of the apartment complex. A truck parked in front of a garage later took off at a high rate of speed, hit a police cruiser before crashing into a tree. The driver then took off and was later captured.
Officer Spilker said a 12-year-old was found hiding nearby and was taken into custody. He was then turned over to Cedars Youth Services and is facing theft by receiving charges, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, minor in possession, obstructing a peace officer charges and willful reckless driving charges.
Spilker says there were open alcohol containers in the truck, which had to be towed. It was stolen from a home on SW 11th Street.
Another juvenile, 14-years old, was found and is facing vandalism charges. Officers said he was turned over to his parents. Eight thefts from cars were reported in this area so far.