Two In Jail For Having Stolen Property
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 12)—Lincoln Police did good work in tracking down a stolen car taken from a dealer in mid-January, after responding to a service call Tuesday evening in the 4700 block of South 45th Street. Investigators say officers noticed a gray Chevy Impala in the driveway, being worked on by a man, while a woman sat inside of it. Officers checked the car out and it was the one stolen from A&R Auto on Westgate Boulevard. Police say they also found stolen items inside from a burglary near 25th and “R”. 23-year-old Ian Ivey and 33-year-old Ashley LaPointe were arrested for theft by receiving stolen property. Ivey was also arrested for burglary.