Two High-Dollar Cars Stolen From West Lincoln Auto Dealer
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 22)–Two BMW cars are gone from the dealership lot of Winner’s Circle Auto at 702 West “O” Street, after thieves broke into the office sometime over the weekend.
According to Officer Erin Spilker, the burglary happened sometime between 5:30pm Saturday and 9am Monday. Among the two cars missing was a 2014 dark blue BMW 7 Series 4-door and a 1999 black BMW “M” Series two-door, both worth an estimated $44,000. A window was broken and damage was done to a garage door and office door, all worth around $4,000.
Officer Spilker says keys for both vehicles were taken from the office.