Two Handguns Stolen out of Vehicles in Southeast Lincoln Neighborhoods

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 5)–Another reminder from Lincoln Police to keep all valuables, including your guns, out of your vehicles….especially at night.

Sometime over the weekend, a couple of 9mm handguns were taken from two vehicles in the Firethorn area, generally north of 84th and Pioneers. Captain Todd Kocian says the total loss is nearly $17-hundred.

“The first occurred near 88th and Touchdown Drive, where a 9mm Glock handgun was taken,” Captain Kocian added. The second one happened in the area of 85th and Tralee Road, where a 9mm Sig Sauer was taken.

In one case, a window was broken to get inside the vehicle, while the other vehicle was inadvertently left unlocked.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.