Two Free Celebrations in Lincoln Saturday

Earth Day Celebration

The Lincoln Earth Day Coalition would like to invite the entire Lincoln community to join in it’s annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 27th starting at 10:00 am.

The community is invited to attend this free, fun and educational event filled with hands-on demonstrations, educational booths, musical performances, and a green vehicle showcase. Lincoln’s Earth Day celebration will take place at Union Plaza Park from 21 st & “O” to “P” St., from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., Union Plaza will be lined with booths offering information on recycling, renewable energy, sustainability, sound environmental practices and healthy living. The celebration will be blocking off streets to accommodate a plant sale, green vehicles, food trucks, and bicycle parking.

The event also includes the following activities:

Free community bike ride – 10 a.m.

Morning yoga class – 10 a.m.

Ted Genoways will discuss his book This Blessed Earth, selected as this year’s One Book One Nebraska by the Nebraska Center of the Book – 12:15 p.m.

Remarks by Mayor Chris Beutler – 12:45 p.m.

Musical performance by Lincoln native and The Voice contestant, Josh Hoyer – 1 p.m.

A full schedule of the day’s activities can be found here.Last year’s celebration at Union Plaza had an estimated 2,500 participants who visited more than 70 exhibitors and vendors. Parking for the event will be available at the Assurity Center Parking Garage.

Arbor Day Celebration

Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to a free “Celebrate All Things Trees” event to celebrate Arbor Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Stranksy Park, 17th Street and Harrison Avenue.

Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson will read an Arbor Day proclamation from Mayor Chris Beutler at 2 p.m. The event is also an opportunity to meet City Forestry members — Lorri Grueber, Community Operations Forester, and Adam Klingenberg, Community Outreach Forester — and learn how they manage Lincoln’s public trees.

The event also includes the following activities:

Climb aboard vehicles from City Forestry and Lincoln Electric System.

Kids can enjoy storytime by Lincoln City Libraries and arts and crafts projects.

Learn about the Emerald Ash Borer and view samples of infested wood.

Parker Rex will pose for photos.

The Sowers Club will give away free trees.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation is responsible for the management and maintenance of nearly 120,000 City-owned trees. More than 76,000 of the public trees are located on public streets.

The City has been recognized as Tree City USA for 42 years. Other designations include Tree City USA Growth Award; Tree Line USA Utility – Lincoln Electric System; and Tree Campus USA – University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wesleyan. Of the 3,400 Tree City USA communities nationwide, Lincoln is currently the only one to have all four designations.

For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, the Forestry Section or the Emerald Ash Borer, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov or trees.lincoln.ne.gov.