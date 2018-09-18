Two Former Educators Enter No Contest Pleas In Student Sex Cases

A former Lincoln schoolteacher and Husker football player has been sentenced to prison in a child sex assault case. 41-year-old Sean Applegate was given 15 to 20 years after he pleaded no contest to intentional child abuse and attempted sexual assault of a child. He was arrested in April last year after a woman reported that she had been molested by him between 2013 and 2014, when she was 15. Applegate was an industrial arts teacher at Pound Middle School.

A former assistant principal accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student has pleaded no contest in Omaha. 46-year-old Matthew Fedde entered the pleas Monday to two felony counts of attempted sexual assault of a child. His sentencing is set for Dec. 21. Investigators say Fedde had multiple sexual encounters with the student on the grounds of Millard South High School last year. Fedde was arrested after the girl’s parents found references to the relationship in her diary.

