Two Dogs Attack Elderly Couple And Their Dog Near Lincoln Country Club

Lincoln Animal Control is asking for your help gathering information after two dogs reportedly leaped out of a vehicle and attacked an elderly couple last week.

Steve Beal, Animal Control manager, said Tuesday that on Oct. 3, around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Woodsdale Blvd. and Cedar Drive in the Lincoln Country Club area, an elderly man and woman were walking their dog when two medium to large dogs jumped from a window of a passing vehicle.

The two dogs began attacking the couple and their dogs, police said, before a woman got out of the vehicle, pushed the dogs back inside, and left the area.

The male victim left the scene with his wife and drove to a nearby hospital, and Lincoln Animal Control said there was a severe bite wound to the man’s arm.

The victim’s dogs were treated for multiple bites and expected to be okay, according to animal control.

The description provided to animal control is that one of the dogs was white with black on its face, and the second was said to be “reddish” or tan in color. The vaccination status of either dog is unknown, police said, and animal control is hoping to talk to owners of the dogs.

