Two Dead, One Wounded From Early Morning Shooting In Central Lincoln
LINCOLN—(KFOR May 22)—Lincoln Police are investigating a reported shooting from early Sunday morning, where two people were found dead and another wounded in a central Lincoln neighborhood.
According to LPD’s social media accounts, a man called 911 around 2:20am from the area of 30th and “P”. Officers showed up and found two people dead inside a home, while a third shooting victim arrived at a local hospital shortly after the original call. He is in serious but stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine whether the shootings are related. No suspects are currently in custody.
