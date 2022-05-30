Two Confirmed Dead Following Crash on “O” Street Sunday Night
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–At least two people are confirmed dead and several others were injured, after a two-vehicle crash that happened late Sunday night at 52nd and “O” Street, according to Lincoln Police.
Captain Max Hubka also told KFOR News at the scene the two vehicles after the crash ended up onto the sidewalk area, hitting as many as 17 to 20 people that were along the sidewalk area. All were being treated at Lincoln hospitals and the crash happened as folks were watching classic cars cruising “O” Street at the time. The conditions of those injured are not known as of 1am Monday.
Eyewitnesses from the southside of “O” Street, like James Davis and Breeanna Shields, ran over to help the victims until police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived. Both reported that one of the cars involved in the crash rolled.
“All we were trying to do is save the people (involved),” Davis told KFOR News. Both Davis and Shields were also trying to prevent bystanders from filming the scene out of respect for the families of the victims, as rescue efforts were being done. “I was just trying to keep the family (of the victims) calm and comfort the family as much as I could,” Shields said.
Another witness, Maddie Oden, was across the street to the south, from where the crash happened. She ran over to help those involved in the crash until help arrived. Oden said things were “pretty calm” throughout the weekend of cruising on “O” Street. In reference to the accident, Oden added “it was pretty gruesome.”
Captain Hubka said they already had extra officers out as part of a special weekend enforcement that was focused on “O” Street. He said there were roughly spectators that were lined up along the sidewalks, “sometimes three, four, five deep,” watching the classic cars go by. Hubka said the two confirmed fatalities were in a single vehicle and have everyone involved in the incident in contact with LPD officers.
“This is going to stay with a lot of officers for a long time,” Hubka said in reference to this tragedy.