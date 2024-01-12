Two Burglaries Reported This Week in Central Lincoln Are Being Investigated by LPD

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 12)–Lincoln Police are investigating two burglaries from this week that happened not to far from each other.

The first case from Wednesday afternoon happened at a home near 26th and “Y” Streets, where a 21-year-old man came home from work and found the front door open, plus items thrown about and his roommate’s gun was missing. Captain Todd Kocian tells KFOR News the firearm is a black Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun. Nothing else appeared to be missing. So far, no suspects.

In another burglary, this one happening at 29th and Orchard early Thursday evening, Captain Kocian says the suspect showed a black semi-automatic handgun, racked it and demanded money. but took off with nothing after looking through the victim’s wallet. Damage to a rear door is worth around $200.

No arrests have been made. The victim described the suspect has having brown skin, 40 to 45 years old, 5-10, 170 pounds with a black coat black hood and ski mask.

No word yet if there is a connection between the two.