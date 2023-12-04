Two Boxes of Jewelry Taken Early Friday Outside Central Lincoln Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–Lincoln Police say two boxes of jewelry were taken early Friday morning, after a 55-year-old man was carrying them into the PL Jeweler near 30th and “O” Street.

LPD Public Information manager Erika Thomas says the 55-year-old man was carrying the boxes inside, when he was approached by an unknown man and knocked down.

“The man picked up the boxes and ran away,” Thomas told reporters on Monday morning. “The victim then chased after the man, but wasn’t able to catch up with him.”

A detailed inventory was being done, but the estimated loss is around $50,000. If you have information on this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.