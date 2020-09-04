Two-Block Stretch of “O” Street In Central Lincoln Remains Closed To Fax Natural Gas Main
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 4)–If you are planning to drive “O” Street from one end of Lincoln to the other in either direction, you won’t be able to, for now.
Until further notice, “O” Street eastbound from 33rd to 35th Streets and westbound from 40th to 33rd will be closed because of repairs that need to be made to the natural gas main. On Thursday, there were reports from a nearby business about a smell of natural gas and Black Hills Energy crews determined that repairs were needed on the south side at 34th and “O.”
Black Hills said in a news release to KFOR News on Friday, to complete repairs safely, technicians will perform a normal, safe procedure releasing the natural gas from the main. Residents in the area will smell natural gas and hear a loud noise similar to a jet engine while the procedure is occurring.
“We appreciate an area business owner taking the safe step of reporting a suspected natural gas odor and the partnership of Lincoln Fire and Rescue to ensure the safety of the area while our team completes the leak investigation and makes repairs,” stated Brandy Johnson, regional community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy. “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring traffic flow in the area as soon as safely possible.”
Please remember the following natural gas safety tips:
- Natural gas originally has no odor; and it’s invisible. For safety, we add a harmless, stinky odorant called mercaptan. It smells like rotten eggs so you can easily detect a gas leak.
- If you think you smell natural gas:
- Get everyone out of the building immediately – leave the door open as you exit.
- Once outside, call 911 or Black Hills Energyat 888-890-5554
- As you leave, don’t turn on our off light switches, electrical appliances, use phones or open or close doors and windows. A spark of electricity could ignite a leak.
- Wait well away from the building for emergency personnel.