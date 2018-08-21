Lincoln Police are investigating after a work vehicle was taken at a construction site near 50th and O street earlier this week. An employee showed up to find a company vehicle labeled “Leifert Construction” missing from the lot.

Lincoln police say the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle is yellow with red lettering on the side and a license plate that reads VMC-433. The estimated loss is four thousand dollars.

LPD is also investigating an auto theft from Durst Motors at 137 O Street. Just after 11 a.m. Monday, the owner of Durst Motors reported a silver 1998 Honda Accord was stolen after they just finished showing it to a customer.

He reported that the keys were left inside the vehicle after the showing. Shortly after, the Honda Accord was last seen traveling eastbound on O Street. They estimate the loss at $1,750.

Lincoln Police encourage anyone with information to call LPD immediately.

The post Two Auto Thefts Reported Monday appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.