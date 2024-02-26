Two Arrests Related to a Couple of Auto Thefts in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 26)–Lincoln Police over the weekend made two arrests in what appears to be unrelated auto theft cases from last week.

LPD Public Information Manager Erika Thomas on Monday said that officers were called late Saturday afternoon to the Walgreen’s off of 14th and Superior, about an auto theft that just happened. A 1993 Chevy Caprice was left running with the keys inside, while the victim went inside the pharmacy. Another victim told police the suspect hit her car, a 2018 Ford Fusion, with the Caprice and drove off.

The victim of the auto theft then told police about seeing the car parked at Bel Ridge Drive and Old Glory Road, over by the Eiseley Branch Library. The suspect was inside the library and officers arrested 26-year-old Michael Dixon, who started to struggle and bit one of the officers in the leg. As Dixon allegedly resisted arrest, a glass bottle of alcohol was dropped and broke on the ground. The glass did cut another officer in the leg, which required three stitches at a Lincoln hospital.

Dixon was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, having no license and third degree assault on an officer.

In the other auto theft case, LPD arrested a 19-year-old man on Friday at a gas station near 23rd and “R,” after officers recognized it was one stolen from Feb. 19 in the area of 28th and “T” Streets. Thomas said the Nebraska State Patrol’s Airwing was called in to track the vehicle, after it fled from LPD. The airwing unit followed the vehicle driving recklessly across the city, nearly causing several accidents before it eventually stopped near 30th and Apple.

The driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, and a passenger got out and ran off and after a short chase, officers arrested him and recovered the stolen 2017 Kia Optima.

Garrett was arrested for theft by receiving and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.