Two Arrested In Separate Stolen Vehicle Cases Wednesday Has LPD Reminding You To Lock Your Cars
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 17)–As the weather starts to cool down heading into fall, you might have a tendency of warming up your vehicle or leaving it running to keep it warm. Lincoln Police suggest you don’t do that because that’s an open invitation for thieves. It doesn’t matter what part of town, either.
“It’s happening all over,” said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Thursday morning. Two solved cases proved that point.
An unlocked vehicle with the keys left inside is taken from the parking lot of the U-Stop at 110 West “O” Street on Wednesday morning ends up being found about a mile a way at NW 14th and West “O” Street. Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says security video from the U-Stop showed a man taking off in the BMW and after finding the car a mile away, they started looking for the suspect. Eventually, 57-year-old Michael Oliverius was arrested on suspicion of auto theft.
Later on in the day Wednesday, police were called out to another auto theft case in the 1200 block of South 16th, where a 25-year-old man said his car was stolen. Then Wednesday night, officers were called to the 12th and “E” neighborhood about a disturbance, where officers found the stolen car with several people standing around it, including the suspect, 28-year-old Mary Nyembo.
“Nyembo had the vehicle key in her possession,” Bonkiewicz said. “She explained she had taken the vehicle, after finding it unlocked with the key inside because she was tired of walking.”
Nyembo was arrested for theft by unlawful taking.