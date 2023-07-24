Two Arrested in Friday Night Armed Robbery in SW Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–An arrest in an armed robbery late Friday night in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood.

Police were called to the area of the 1300 block of Trimble, which is north of SW 9th and West “A” Street, where someone was robbed at gunpoint. Following up on a description of the suspects and a vehicle, LPD and the Nebraska State Patrol tracked down 28-year-old Shaquille Adams of Lincoln for robbery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Brittney Williams of Lincoln for aiding and abetting.