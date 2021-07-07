Two Arrested In Connection To Lincoln Man’s Death
LINCOLN—(KFOR July 7)—Lincoln Police arrested two men Tuesday evening in connection to a June 12 shooting at a party near 60th and Adams. The victim died three days later.
Acting Chief Brian Jackson on Wednesday morning said 26-year-old Shantrel Hickey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. His 24-year-old brother, Daqwan Hickey, was also arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Jackson says Daqwan Hickey allegedly fired a gun into the air, while Shantrel Hickey apparently fired a gun in the direction of 31-year-old Deontae Abron. Jackson said Abron died from his wounds on June 15.
The investigation continues and Jackson says he believes they have the suspected people responsible for the shooting in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the public.