Two Arrested Following Pursuit in Wayne County

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit and a four-hour manhunt Friday afternoon in Wayne County.

A trooper was dispatched to an area south of Wayne Friday morning to a report of a possible vehicle fire. Once the trooper found the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, the vehicle then fled. The truck was determined to be stolen. After a short pursuit, the vehicle drove into a field and troopers and law enforcement partners set up a perimeter.

After nearly four hours, both suspects were found in separate locations about a mile apart, close to where the pursuit began. Both were arrested for possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, and possession of methamphetamine.

Rodney King, 49, of Centerville, South Dakota, and Connie Dominguez, 45, of Wayne, Nebraska, were placed in Thurston County Jail.

