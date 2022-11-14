Two-Alarm Fire Early Sunday Damages South-Central Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–About $175,000 damage was done to a south-central Lincoln home early Sunday morning, after a two-alarm fire broke out that appears to have started in the basement and extended up into the kitchen area.

LFR was called to the scene in the 4100 block of “A” Street just before 6am Sunday. Two people inside the home were able to escape and firefighters rescued a cat, while another cat was still missing.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire appears to be an overloaded electrical outlet with a plugged-in space heater.