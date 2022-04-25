Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out Monday Afternoon At Lincoln Recycling Facility
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 25)–Lincoln Firefighters have been in the South Haymarket area, dealing with a two alarm blaze at Green Quest Recycling at 4th and “J” Streets.
The fire broke out during the noon hour and LFR crews have been on the scene putting out burning cardboard. Traffic is blocked on several streets around the fire. You are being urged to avoid the area for now. The picture above was taken from in front of the KFOR studios at 3800 Cornhusker, indicating just how far away you could see the smoke from that fire at 4th and “J.”
No reports of any injuries at this time and what caused the fire remains under investigation.