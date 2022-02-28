      Weather Alert

Twix donut?

Feb 28, 2022 @ 9:00am

Krispy Kreme is doing it again. The famous donut chain is teaming up with Twix candy bars for three new types of donuts. One donut includes a full-size Twix bar inside. It’s called the Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Donut. It’s a bar-shaped donut, filled with Chocolate Kreme and the previously mentioned full-size Twix Bar, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with Twix pieces.

This isn’t Krispy Kreme’s first collaboration with candy bars. They’ve also partnered with Butterfinger, Hershey’s, and Reese’s in the past.

Read more from Chew Boom

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
6 months ago
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
6 months ago
PUSCIFER
2 weeks ago
Welcome to Rockville
3 months ago
WAGE WAR
1 month ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On