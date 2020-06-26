Twitter – NOT TO BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY.
READ THAT HEADLINE AGAIN.
A judge says you can’t sue Twitter just because a user is pretending to be your cow – even if you’re a U.S. Congressman
This week, a judge ruled against California Rep. Devin Nunes, who was suing Twitter over two parody accounts – one claiming to be Nunes’ mother and another pretending to be a cow on his family’s dairy farm.
The judge determined that Twitter should not be considered the “publisher or speaker of the content” and removed the company as a defendent in Nunes’ $250 million defamation case.
The @DevinCow account currently boasts over 450,000 followers – 50k more than Nunes himself.
That’s why we only do silly crap on the Blaze twitter – follow us here
OR follow my Twitter – I don’t post a lot but if ya like, here