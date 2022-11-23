Twinkie Candy Canes?

Candy canes a favorite treat at Christmas time

When the world comes to an end you can count on three things making it. 1) Cher & Keith Richards will survive the chaos and destruction 2) cockroaches will survive the chaos and destruction 3) Twinkies will survive the chaos and destruction.

Twinkie fans can now obtain next level Twinkie flavors with the Twinkie Candy cane. Twinkies has released the limited-edition Twinkies flavored canes for the holidays. The canes are yellow and white, come in boxes of 12 and taste just like a Twinkie. Where do I get these treats? The Twinkies candy canes are available in-store at Dollar General and Michaels locations.

Order yours from Blaircandy.com