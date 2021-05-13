twenty-one pilots BURRITO!
What comes after selling millions of albums and having a new one just around the corner? How about a burrito?
twenty one pilots have announced that they have their own, official burrito at Chipotle!
Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn shared their announcement in a silly video on their social media, showing Josh get VERY comfortable at a local Chipotle.
The twenty one pilots burrito is filled with chicken, white rice, corn, fresh tomato salsa, cheese, romaine lettuce, and queso blanco and can be ordered online and through the Chipotle app.