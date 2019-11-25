      Weather Alert

TURKEY WEEK! FIRE! DUH?

Nov 25, 2019 @ 11:47am

 

As you get ready for Thanksgiving, firefighters want you to be safe while your family is celebrating.

Some tips on keeping you safe include staying nearby while you are cooking. DUH?

Whether you are baking, simmering, boiling, grilling or frying, don’t go too far away.  MORE DUH?

Keep things that could catch on fire away from the stovetop.  DUH X 3?

That includes napkins, plastics, and towels. Have a lid that can cover your pots in case of a fire. Update your batteries in your smoke detectors so you can be alerted if anything gets out of hand.

Thanksgiving is the biggest day for home cooking fires. Be safe out there

 

Blaze Events
Vampire Weekend
3 months ago
Hella Mega Tour
3 months ago
Fitz and the Tantrums
2 months ago
KISS
2 weeks ago
Blaze BDay Bash 2020!
4 weeks ago