Turkey day? Are you kidding me right now?

Sep 28, 2020 @ 10:49am
Cooked turkey

And now the Rona is messin with Thanksgiving? If you were looking to get out of celebrating with family and friends, here’s your opportunity. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, new guidelines are out from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Thanksgiving.

Officials divided up traditional turkey day activities into three categories: lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk.

Let’s start with the higher risk activities they want you to skip this year – traveling, no shopping in crowded stores, no taking part in “fun runs” or races, don’t attend parades, don’t attend any other large indoor gatherings.

In the moderate risk category – pumpkin patches and having a small outdoor dinner with friends and family in your community.

Finally, the lower risk activities: having dinner with people you already live with, shopping online, and watching sports from the comfort of your couch.

When does it end?