Tuition Increase Proposed For University of Nebraska System

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 31)–University of Nebraska administrators are asking to raise tuition for the upcoming 2023-24 school year by 3.5%, meaning it would lead to a $9 increase per credit hour, or another $270 for 30 credit hours at the Lincoln Campus.

The 3.5% increase also would mean an $8 increase per credit hour at the Omaha campus, which would be $240 for 30 credit hours. At the Kearney campus, it would mean a $7 increase a credit hour or $210 for the school year.

If the Board of Regents were to approve of the increase, it will still mean there could be a budget shortfall of just over $27-million for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Lincoln Regent Tim Clare says the university will have to hold tough discussions about the budget, which was the purpose of having Wednesday’s emergency meeting.

Clare says while the sky isn’t falling, the university system has a lot of outstanding things happening at all the campuses but it can be better. The Regents adjourned without a vote and are scheduled to meet again June 22.