Tuition Freeze For The Next Two Academic Years at NU
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 7)–Tuition rates at the University of Nebraska will be frozen the next two years, President Ted Carter told reporters on Thursday.
Rates will stay the same for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years. The change will impact undergraduate and graduate students, as well as on-campus and remote learners. Carter says tuition usually increases three percent each year.
Meanwhile, Carter talked about the plan to conduct classes on campus this coming fall. He said while he plans on having students back at the four NU campuses, things will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will include social distancing and possibly continue with some remote learning.
Carter also talked about the newly announced NebraskaPromise program, saying it allows students whose families are at or below the $60,000 median income level in Nebraska, to attend the university tuition free.
How the University system will pay for these changes? Carter said details will be released in at the June Board of Regent’s meeting.
“We can’t afford not to do this,” Carter said.