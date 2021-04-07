Tuesday’s Lincoln City Primary Election Results
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 6)–The top six vote for three at-large Lincoln City Council seats are moving on to the May 4th general election.
Leaders in Tuesday’s primary were council members Sandra Washington, Bennie Shobe, Roy Christensen, along with challengers Mary Hilton, Tom Beckius and Eric Burling.
In the race for two seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority, all four candidates move on to the general election.
In District 1 for the Lincoln School Board, incumbent Kathy Danek and challenger Christina Campbell both advance. Same thing in District 7 between incumbent Don Mayhew and challenger Michael Patestas. Barb Baier in District 3 and Lanny Boswell in District 5 ran unopposed.
