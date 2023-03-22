Tuesday’s High School Soccer Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln High 1, OT
Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 1
Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln North Star 0
Kearney 4, Lincoln Northeast 2
Crete 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Bennington 11, Lincoln Northwest 0
Madison 2, Seward 0
Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0
Millard North 1, Creighton Preparatory School 0 (SO)
Millard South 2, Omaha Westside 1 (SO)
Northwest 2, Kearney Catholic 0
Omaha Benson 4, Omaha Buena Vista 1
Omaha Bryan 5, Omaha Burke 1
Omaha Central 4, Omaha North 0
Omaha Northwest 1, Millard West 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, South Sioux City 0 (OT)
Papillion-LaVista 10, Omaha Westview 0
Papillion-LaVista South 4, Omaha South 2
Ralston 1, Beatrice 0
Girls
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Platteview 0
Bennington 9, Lincoln Northwest 0
Auburn 1, Crete 0 (OT)
Columbus 2, Norfolk 0
Gretna 1, Papillion-LaVista 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 2, Ralston 0
Kearney 3, Fremont 0
Omaha Buena Vista 2, Nebraska City 1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 3, Omaha Concordia 1
Omaha Mercy 1, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, South Sioux City 0