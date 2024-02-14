Tuesday Night Fire Destroys Central Lincoln Detached Garage

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 13)–A detached garage collapsed, while another nearby garage suffered damage Tuesday night, after a fire broke out in the area of 27th and “C” Streets.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the garage fell down on a vehicle and power lines were also down. The vehicle had about 20 gallons of fuel in its tank and a nearby garage also suffered damage. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire and exact damage amounts are still under investigation.