Tuesday Morning Garage Fire Causes $100,000 In Damage

Damage is at $100,000 after fire Tuesday Morning inside a detached garage at a rural southeast Lincoln home
Among the items inside the garage a few blocks east of 98th and Yankee Hill Road were a 1966 Chevy Nova and 2010 Chevy Avalanche. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan said fire investigators believe ashes left in a trash can inside the garage started the fire.
Both the vehicles, other contents and the garage are a total loss. While the fire didn’t extend to inside the home, the house suffered $10,000 damage.
