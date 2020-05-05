Tuesday Marks One-Year Anniversary of Tornado That Struck Southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 5)–Tuesday’s forecast was much more pleasant, other than some gusty winds, compared to May 5, 2019, when storm clouds late that afternoon gave way to an EF-2 tornado that touched down in the southwest part of Lincoln.
The twister caused some damage to homes and trees in the area close to Pioneers Park, but its greatest destruction was to the C&L Dairy Sweet at South Coddington Avenue and West Van Dorn Street. Clarice Loomis owned the well-known ice cream stand for 40 years at that point and said shortly after the storm, “It’s amazing how fast your life can change. You just go day to day and you really don’t give it much thought and all of a sudden, things happen.”
Loomis and her family never rebuilt the Dairy Sweet.
Lee’s Restaurant, caddie corner from there, suffered some cosmetic damage and people dining inside when the storm hit were trapped for a brief period of time.
Strong winds caused tree damage and knocked out power to other areas of Lincoln. The National Weather Service reported no injuries as a result of the strong winds and tornado. The twister had estimated wind speeds of 120 mph.