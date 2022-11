LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 8)–Full election results, as they come in, can be found at the links below. LIVE coverage can be heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com, along with video streaming on KFOR’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Watch live!

General Election Results 11-8-22 https://t.co/jFY0sZHI5D — KFOR Radio (@KFORRADIO) November 9, 2022

Secretary of State-Nebraska-Election Results

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Results