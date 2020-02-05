      Weather Alert

Tuesday Evening Crash Claims Lincoln Man’s Life

Feb 5, 2020 @ 7:57am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 5)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man died, after his car hit a risen concrete structure early Tuesday evening in the 5200 block of Cornhusker Highway.

Police say witnesses saw a car come out of the Deluxe Inn parking lot, cross over the median of Cornhusker Highway and hit the concrete structure.  Officers say Warren Zwiebel was unresponsive and taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating what caused the crash, but it’s possible a medical episode may have happened.

Blaze Events
Vampire Weekend
5 months ago
Coheed & Cambria
1 day ago
Nickelback
2 weeks ago
Hella Mega Tour
5 months ago
Inkcarceration Festival
1 month ago