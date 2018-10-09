Trump Wants Year-Round Sales of High-Ethanol Gasoline

WASHINGTON (AP) –  The Trump administration is moving to allow year-round sales of gasoline with higher blends of ethanol, a boon for Nebraska and other farm states pushing for greater sales of the corn-based fuel.  President Trump is expected to announce he is lifting a federal ban on summer sales of high-ethanol blends during a trip to Council Bluffs, Iowa on Tuesday.  The long-expected announcement is something of a reward to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman led a contentious but successful fight to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.  The veteran Republican lawmaker is the Senate’s leading ethanol proponent and has pushed for year-round sales of the high-ethanol blend.   A senior administration official confirmed the change Monday on condition of anonymity ahead of Trump’s announcement.

The post Trump Wants Year-Round Sales of High-Ethanol Gasoline appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

