Trump Now Active In Two Nebraska Races
Lincoln, NE (December 2, 2021) Former President Donald Trump is now actively campaigning in two races on Nebraska’s 2022 Election Ballot.
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon is among a list of Republicans being targeted by Trump, who is calling for a “Republican patriot” to challenge the Omaha lawmaker in next year’s primary election. On Wednesday, Trump reiterated in a statement his call for Bacon and 12 other lawmakers to face primary challenges. Trump has targeted Bacon for his vote last month in support of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Bacon was one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the bill.
Bacon’s campaign issued a statement saying Trump is “entitled to his views” but that the congressman “has a strong record of delivering results for the people of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.”
Several weeks ago, Trump also endorsed Republican Charles Herbster, a candidate for Governor of Nebraska.
