Trump Now Active In Two Nebraska Races

Dec 2, 2021 @ 3:22pm

Lincoln, NE (December 2, 2021)  Former President Donald Trump is now actively campaigning in two races on Nebraska’s 2022 Election Ballot.

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon is among a list of Republicans being targeted by Trump, who is calling for a “Republican patriot” to challenge the Omaha lawmaker in next year’s primary election. On Wednesday, Trump reiterated in a statement his call for Bacon and 12 other lawmakers to face primary challenges. Trump has targeted Bacon for his vote last month in support of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Bacon was one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the bill.

Bacon’s campaign issued a statement saying Trump is “entitled to his views” but that the congressman “has a strong record of delivering results for the people of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.”

Several weeks ago, Trump also endorsed Republican Charles Herbster, a candidate for Governor of Nebraska.

