Nebraska State Trooper, Sam Mortensen, has been honored by President Trump during a White House event highlighting efforts to combat opioid abuse. President Trump Wednesday singled out Trooper Mortensen for his role in making one of the largest fentanyl seizures in United States history earlier this year…118 pounds of fentanyl, enough doses to kill 26 million people. Since September of last year, NSP has seized more than 176 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stops or investigative operations.