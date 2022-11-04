Trump Drops Strong Hint In Iowa About Running For President Again

(KFOR NEWS November 4, 2022) (AP) — Former President Donald Trump returned to Iowa Thursday to rally support for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback campaign as he has campaigns around the country for Republican candidates. Speaking for about an hour Thursday evening, Trump dropped one of his biggest hints yet that he’s looking to run again in 2024.

“In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again.”

