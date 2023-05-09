Truck’s License Plate Left at Crash Scene Monday Night Leads To Driver’s Arrest

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 9)–A 57-year-old man is in jail, after he allegedly left the scene of an injury accident following a collision Monday evening at SW 12th and West Denton Road.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says Richard Caruso was southbound on SW 12th Street when he failed to yield and hit a westbound Ford Focus, causing it to flip and roll and land in the north ditch. A license plate from Caruso’s truck was found at the scene and he was soon tracked down at his home, where he was arrested.

Two people in the Focus, a 28-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, were treated for minor injuries at a Lincoln hospital.