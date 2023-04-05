Truck Crashes Into Concrete Sign Early Thursday at Southwest High School

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 5)–Lincoln Police are investigating a single vehicle crash from around 5am Wednesday that happened at the entrance to Lincoln Southwest High School at 14th and Pine Lake Road.

Sgt. Derek Dittman tells KFOR News the truck was westbound on Pine Lake Road and continued through the intersection at 14th Street before hitting the school’s concrete sign. The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered what appear to be non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Lincoln hospital for evaluation.

What led to the crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.